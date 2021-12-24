TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

