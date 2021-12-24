TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

