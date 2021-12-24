TAP Consulting LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

SHW stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $349.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

