TAP Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 12.63% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $71.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

