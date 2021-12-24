TAP Consulting LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.14% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

