TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

