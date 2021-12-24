TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

