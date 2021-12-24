TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 6,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

