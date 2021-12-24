TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

