TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

