TAP Consulting LLC Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.