TAP Consulting LLC Sells 375 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

