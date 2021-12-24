TAP Consulting LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82.

