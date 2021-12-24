TAP Consulting LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.