TAP Consulting LLC Sells 73,440 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,440 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF accounts for 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 2.08% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY opened at $24.88 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

