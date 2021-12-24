TAP Consulting LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,043,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

