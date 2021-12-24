Tap (XTP) Trading 45.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Tap has a market cap of $617,023.16 and $2,472.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

