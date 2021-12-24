Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.05

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.05 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 114.40 ($1.51). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,154,821 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.14. The company has a market cap of £713.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91.
About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
