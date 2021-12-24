Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.05

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.05 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 114.40 ($1.51). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,154,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.14. The company has a market cap of £713.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

