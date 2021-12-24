TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,987,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

