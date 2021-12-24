TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

