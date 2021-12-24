Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.15

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.15 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 101.90 ($1.35). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 694,910 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TED shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.97) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

