Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.94

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.94 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 473,566 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.39.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

