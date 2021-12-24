Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 18,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.73 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.47 and a 200-day moving average of $436.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

