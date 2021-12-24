Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading 0.5% Higher

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €2.46 ($2.76) and last traded at €2.46 ($2.76). 2,036,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.44 ($2.75).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.92) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.78 ($3.12).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

