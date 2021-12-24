Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.