Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,711 shares of company stock worth $1,981,518. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Telos has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

