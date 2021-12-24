Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.62) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.62) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.29) to GBX 340 ($4.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

TEG opened at GBX 244.10 ($3.22) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 191.37 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.86.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($109,393.58).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

