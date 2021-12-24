Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $97.28 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $97.28 or 0.00191075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $35.51 billion and $3.59 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 837,470,351 coins and its circulating supply is 365,091,160 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

