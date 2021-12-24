Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $147.33 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

