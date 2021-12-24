Tether 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60.43 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Tether has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion and $60.43 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,758,991,873 coins and its circulating supply is 77,591,578,542 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

