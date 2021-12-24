Tether Gold (XAUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $315,581.00

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $190.64 million and approximately $315,581.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,806.15 or 0.03535389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

XAUT is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

