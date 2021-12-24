Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.48 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

