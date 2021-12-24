Tezos (XTZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $201.47 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00008828 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $201.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00188636 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 900,182,246 coins and its circulating supply is 871,837,520 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

