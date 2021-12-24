The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.