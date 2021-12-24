The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $161,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after buying an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $365.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $369.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

