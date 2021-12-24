The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $13.84 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $13.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $12.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $253.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

