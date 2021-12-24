The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,952 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $36,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.27 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

