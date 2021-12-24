The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

