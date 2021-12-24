The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

