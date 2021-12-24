The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

