The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

