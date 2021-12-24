The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

KHC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,655. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

