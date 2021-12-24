The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 23,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

