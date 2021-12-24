The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

