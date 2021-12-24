The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 6.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

