The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.33

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.33 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 108.07 ($1.43). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 108.07 ($1.43), with a volume of 757 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.20. The firm has a market cap of £44.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14.

In other news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 1,679,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,511,768.70 ($1,997,316.29).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

