The Sandbox Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00012181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00137520 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.62 or 0.00579621 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

