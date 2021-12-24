The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 290,411 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

