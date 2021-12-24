The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Up 0.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.77. 53,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 54,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

