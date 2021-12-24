The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,446.31

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.31 ($19.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,395.04 ($18.43). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.76), with a volume of 101,238 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.91) price objective on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.94).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,446.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £656.61 million and a PE ratio of 42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.